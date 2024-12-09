Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Sparks Alert in Central Philippines

A volcano in central Philippines erupted, sending ash up to 3,000 meters high. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology increased its alert level for the volcano, which spans Negros Occidental and Oriental. Authorities have recommended evacuations due to the threat of further eruptions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a volcano in central Philippines erupted, launching a dramatic eruption column as high as 3,000 meters, according to the country's seismology agency. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) responded by issuing an alert.

The affected volcano stretches across the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. Phivolcs has raised the alert to its third highest level, signaling that a magmatic eruption is underway, which could lead to more explosive activity.

Authorities have urged local governments to evacuate communities near the volcano and be prepared for further evacuation if necessary. The Philippines, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, hosts two dozen active volcanoes and is susceptible to frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

