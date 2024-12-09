Eruption Alert: Mt. Kanlaon Spews Ash, Triggers Evacuations

A volcano in the Philippines erupted again, forcing emergency evacuations after spewing a massive ash column, authorities reported Monday. Mt. Kanlaon, located in the central provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, projected ash up to 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) into the air around 3 p.m. local time.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) elevated its alert level to 3 out of 5, signaling a higher risk of lava flows and a potential hazardous eruption in the coming weeks. 'We cannot confirm if this eruption is magmatic yet,' Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol stated. 'For now, we term it as explosive.'

Local government units have initiated evacuations due to ash fall near the volcano, according to Bryll Sanor from the disaster agency in Negros Occidental. The civil defense noted ongoing emergency evacuations, affecting potentially 54,000 individuals, as authorities brace for possibly raising the alert level and reinforcing safety protocols. Flights near the volcano remain operational, with advice to avoid proximity to Mt. Kanlaon.

