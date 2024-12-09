Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: Revolutionizing Senior Healthcare in India

Since its launch, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has provided healthcare benefits worth more than Rs 40 crore to over 22,000 senior citizens aged 70 and above. Under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, this initiative has seen rapid adoption, reaching 25 lakh enrollments in less than two months, according to the Union health ministry.

The card offers substantial health coverage, facilitating treatments such as coronary angioplasty, hip replacement, cataract surgery, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana on October 29, 2024, ensuring comprehensive health benefits for all senior citizens.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card ensures that senior citizens receive free health cover of Rs 5 lakh, with an additional top-up for those already under the AB PM-JAY. Beneficiaries can register through multiple channels, including hospitals, an app, and helplines, making healthcare more accessible to the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)