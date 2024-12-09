Karnataka's Medicine Supply Stability Amidst Regulatory Tightening

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, assured there is no shortage of essential medicines in government hospitals, leveraging the procurement and distribution processes of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL).

Through E-AUSHADA software, government health institutions submit medicine demands, ensuring supplies align with the State Therapeutic Committee's approvals. Essential medicines are obtained via tenders as dictated by the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, subsequently distributed per district needs.

Rao highlighted ongoing challenges including 37,130 private drug shops operating, with several licenses suspended or cancelled for rule violations. Proposals to fill 83 vacant drug inspector positions aim to strengthen oversight and prevent illegal drug sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)