Karnataka's Medicine Supply Stability Amidst Regulatory Tightening

Karnataka is ensuring no shortage of essential medicines in government hospitals through efficient procurement and distribution by KSMSCL, despite challenges like filled drug inspector posts and illegal drug shops. Health Minister Rao discusses measures and inspections to maintain supply and regulate private drug vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:46 IST
Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, assured there is no shortage of essential medicines in government hospitals, leveraging the procurement and distribution processes of the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL).

Through E-AUSHADA software, government health institutions submit medicine demands, ensuring supplies align with the State Therapeutic Committee's approvals. Essential medicines are obtained via tenders as dictated by the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, subsequently distributed per district needs.

Rao highlighted ongoing challenges including 37,130 private drug shops operating, with several licenses suspended or cancelled for rule violations. Proposals to fill 83 vacant drug inspector positions aim to strengthen oversight and prevent illegal drug sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

