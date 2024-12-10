Successful Surgery for Brazilian President Lula After Brain Bleed
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent successful surgery in Sao Paulo to treat a brain bleed caused by a fall at home. Doctors report he is in good condition but will remain under observation. The injury led to the cancellation of a planned trip to Russia.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone surgery in Sao Paulo to address a brain bleed resulting from an earlier domestic fall, according to a government-issued medical note released on Tuesday.
The 79-year-old leader is reportedly in good health, currently under intensive care observation following the operation. A press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) will offer further medical insights. Lula was transferred to Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes hospital after an MRI in Brasilia revealed intracranial hemorrhaging.
Following a fall in late October, Lula suffered a small brain hemorrhage and a head injury requiring stitches. Earlier tests in November had indicated his condition was stable, but the president postponed a Russia trip for a BRICS summit on medical advice against long-distance travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hockey Legend Ashok Kumar's Health Scare and Recovery
Remarkable Recovery: Borisa Simanic Returns to Basketball After Losing Kidney
Tragedy and Recovery: Sumatra's Flash Flood and Landslide Aftermath
Crunching through Recovery: Almonds Alleviate Muscle Soreness
Navjot Sidhu Defends Wife's Cancer Recovery Diet Amidst Medical Criticism