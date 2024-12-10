Left Menu

Successful Surgery for Brazilian President Lula After Brain Bleed

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent successful surgery in Sao Paulo to treat a brain bleed caused by a fall at home. Doctors report he is in good condition but will remain under observation. The injury led to the cancellation of a planned trip to Russia.

Updated: 10-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:02 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone surgery in Sao Paulo to address a brain bleed resulting from an earlier domestic fall, according to a government-issued medical note released on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old leader is reportedly in good health, currently under intensive care observation following the operation. A press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) will offer further medical insights. Lula was transferred to Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes hospital after an MRI in Brasilia revealed intracranial hemorrhaging.

Following a fall in late October, Lula suffered a small brain hemorrhage and a head injury requiring stitches. Earlier tests in November had indicated his condition was stable, but the president postponed a Russia trip for a BRICS summit on medical advice against long-distance travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

