Successful Surgery for Brazilian President Lula After Brain Bleed

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone surgery in Sao Paulo to address a brain bleed resulting from an earlier domestic fall, according to a government-issued medical note released on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old leader is reportedly in good health, currently under intensive care observation following the operation. A press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) will offer further medical insights. Lula was transferred to Sao Paulo's Sirio Libanes hospital after an MRI in Brasilia revealed intracranial hemorrhaging.

Following a fall in late October, Lula suffered a small brain hemorrhage and a head injury requiring stitches. Earlier tests in November had indicated his condition was stable, but the president postponed a Russia trip for a BRICS summit on medical advice against long-distance travel.

