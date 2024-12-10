Left Menu

Global Petition Demands Halt of COVID mRNA Vaccines over Safety Concerns

A global petition named the HOPE Accord, supported by various healthcare professionals, calls for the suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines due to concerns about rising excess deaths and disabilities. Led by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, the initiative urges thorough investigations and transparency to reassess vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:19 IST
Global Petition Demands Halt of COVID mRNA Vaccines over Safety Concerns
vaccines Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A significant number of doctors and healthcare professionals across the globe are calling for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns and potential contribution to rising excess deaths.

The initiative, known as the HOPE Accord, is gaining international traction, having been launched online to raise awareness about the continued administration of these vaccines. Granted emergency use authorization amid the coronavirus pandemic, these vaccines' safety is now being questioned.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British Indian Cardiologist, has addressed the UK's General Medical Council, highlighting evidence from various studies indicating serious harms associated with the vaccines. The petition demands comprehensive, independent evaluations of vaccine impacts and calls for transparency from pharmaceutical companies and government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024