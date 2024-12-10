Global Petition Demands Halt of COVID mRNA Vaccines over Safety Concerns

A significant number of doctors and healthcare professionals across the globe are calling for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns and potential contribution to rising excess deaths.

The initiative, known as the HOPE Accord, is gaining international traction, having been launched online to raise awareness about the continued administration of these vaccines. Granted emergency use authorization amid the coronavirus pandemic, these vaccines' safety is now being questioned.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British Indian Cardiologist, has addressed the UK's General Medical Council, highlighting evidence from various studies indicating serious harms associated with the vaccines. The petition demands comprehensive, independent evaluations of vaccine impacts and calls for transparency from pharmaceutical companies and government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)