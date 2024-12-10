Global Petition Demands Halt of COVID mRNA Vaccines over Safety Concerns
A global petition named the HOPE Accord, supported by various healthcare professionals, calls for the suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines due to concerns about rising excess deaths and disabilities. Led by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, the initiative urges thorough investigations and transparency to reassess vaccine safety and effectiveness.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A significant number of doctors and healthcare professionals across the globe are calling for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns and potential contribution to rising excess deaths.
The initiative, known as the HOPE Accord, is gaining international traction, having been launched online to raise awareness about the continued administration of these vaccines. Granted emergency use authorization amid the coronavirus pandemic, these vaccines' safety is now being questioned.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a British Indian Cardiologist, has addressed the UK's General Medical Council, highlighting evidence from various studies indicating serious harms associated with the vaccines. The petition demands comprehensive, independent evaluations of vaccine impacts and calls for transparency from pharmaceutical companies and government bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Team Highlights Strengths for Improvement in South Korea’s Nuclear Safety Regulatory Framework
Brake the Record: AEB Mandate Drives Auto Safety Forward
Highway Safety's New Rule Faces Pushback from Automakers
Catering Firm's Safety Breach on Poorva Express Sparks Railway Action
Amazon's Robots Revolutionize Warehousing: A Future of Efficiency and Safety