Lula Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery, Health Concerns Rise

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was rushed to Sao Paulo for emergency surgery due to a brain bleed from a fall. The operation was successful and he is in intensive care. Health concerns grow for the 79-year-old leader, affecting his third term activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was transported to Sao Paulo for urgent surgery to address a brain bleed resulting from a recent fall, according to a government-issued medical statement on Tuesday. The procedure succeeded, and the 79-year-old is under observation in the ICU.

With rising health concerns surrounding Lula, the influential figure of the Latin American left, his medical team previously restricted his travel following the October incident. The president had been dealing with related trauma that required stitches after a fall at his residence.

During discussions with congressional leaders, Lula experienced intensified headaches, prompting his transfer to a hospital for an MRI, which revealed an intracranial hemorrhage. Consequently, he was moved to Sirio Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo for surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

