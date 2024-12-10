Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh School: Food Poisoning Claims a Young Life
A suspected food poisoning incident at a government-aided residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district led to the death of an eight-year-old girl and left 34 other children ill. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the illness, with initial reports pointing towards food poisoning.
An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life, and 34 other children fell ill, following a suspected food poisoning event at a government-aided residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, as reported by officials on Tuesday.
According to Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra, the students of Mata Rukhmani residential school in Dhanora village, showing symptoms of uneasiness and vomiting, were initially taken to a local hospital on Monday evening after complaining about these issues on Sunday night.
The conditions of two students severely worsened, warranting a referral to Jagdalpur for advanced treatment. Sadly, one young girl, identified as Shivani Telam, succumbed during the transfer. Officials are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause, suspecting food poisoning from meals including paneer, kheer, and puri served to the children.
