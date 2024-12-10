Left Menu

U-WIN Platform Revolutionizing Vaccination Access in India

U-WIN has registered 7.74 crore beneficiaries and held 1.28 crore vaccination sessions by December 3. The platform, part of India’s Universal Immunization Programme, offers digital access to vaccination services for pregnant women and children, featuring automated alerts and e-certificates.

Updated: 10-12-2024 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U-WIN platform has become a pivotal tool in India's healthcare system, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda confirming its use to register 7.74 crore beneficiaries by December 3. Over 1.28 crore vaccination sessions have taken place through U-WIN, Nadda reported to the Rajya Sabha.

U-WIN serves as a digital portal facilitating the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), specifically targeting pregnant women and children from birth to 16 years. The platform's comprehensive digital services ensure enhanced vaccination coverage, a goal reiterated by Nadda.

Key features of U-WIN include 'anytime access' to vaccination, automated SMS alerts, and the generation of both Ayushman Bharat Health and Child ABHA accounts. Vaccinators are also equipped with an offline data entry module and QR-based e-Vaccination certificates to streamline the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

