GMCH Halts Use of Suspected Spurious Medicines Amid FIR

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has ceased usage of medicines supplied by a wholesale company, following revelations of a potential scandal.

This decision emerges from a First Information Report implicating the company in delivering spurious drugs to another nearby hospital. Dr. Shivaji Sukre, GMCH's dean, confirms compliance with directives to stop utilizing the disputed medications.

A proactive step is underway to send 33 types of medicines for laboratory analysis by the Food and Drugs Administration. Outcomes from this scrutiny will guide the institution's re-evaluation of these medicines for future use.

