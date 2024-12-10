Left Menu

GMCH Halts Use of Suspected Spurious Medicines Amid FIR

The Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has stopped using medicines from a supplier named in an FIR. The decision followed allegations of spurious drugs being supplied to another hospital. An investigation by the Food and Drugs Administration will determine future actions.

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has ceased usage of medicines supplied by a wholesale company, following revelations of a potential scandal.

This decision emerges from a First Information Report implicating the company in delivering spurious drugs to another nearby hospital. Dr. Shivaji Sukre, GMCH's dean, confirms compliance with directives to stop utilizing the disputed medications.

A proactive step is underway to send 33 types of medicines for laboratory analysis by the Food and Drugs Administration. Outcomes from this scrutiny will guide the institution's re-evaluation of these medicines for future use.

