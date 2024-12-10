GMCH Halts Use of Suspected Spurious Medicines Amid FIR
The Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has stopped using medicines from a supplier named in an FIR. The decision followed allegations of spurious drugs being supplied to another hospital. An investigation by the Food and Drugs Administration will determine future actions.
- Country:
- India
The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has ceased usage of medicines supplied by a wholesale company, following revelations of a potential scandal.
This decision emerges from a First Information Report implicating the company in delivering spurious drugs to another nearby hospital. Dr. Shivaji Sukre, GMCH's dean, confirms compliance with directives to stop utilizing the disputed medications.
A proactive step is underway to send 33 types of medicines for laboratory analysis by the Food and Drugs Administration. Outcomes from this scrutiny will guide the institution's re-evaluation of these medicines for future use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde's Leadership Confirmed as Shiv Sena Embraces Triumph
Kurram's Brief Peace: Tribes Agree to Seven-Day Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
Trump's 'America First' Trade Policy: A Global Perspective
India Shines on Day Four: Commanding Lead in the First Test Against Australia
FIR registered against SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, SP MLA's son in connection with Sambhal violence: Police.