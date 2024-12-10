WHO Aims for Pandemic Pact by 2025 Despite U.S. Uncertainty

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief expressed optimism on Tuesday that countries could conclude a pandemic agreement by May 2025, even amidst uncertainties about the U.S. support under President-elect Donald Trump.

WHO's 194 member countries have been engaged in two years of negotiations to enhance collaboration before and during pandemics, prompted by the shortcomings exposed during the COVID-19 crisis. An earlier attempt to finalize the agreement fell through this year, and diplomats suggest a deal may be less likely with Trump in office, as right-wing critics claim it could compromise sovereignty.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, remained hopeful about future collaboration with the U.S., highlighting the historically strong partnership between WHO and the United States. Ghebreyesus also reported on health challenges in Syria and Democratic Republic of Congo, stressing WHO efforts to address them.

