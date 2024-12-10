Left Menu

WHO Aims for Pandemic Pact by 2025 Despite U.S. Uncertainty

The World Health Organization is optimistic about finalizing a pandemic agreement by May 2025, despite uncertainties about support from the U.S. under President-elect Trump. Negotiations have faced challenges, with right-wing concerns over sovereignty. WHO Director-General remains hopeful, emphasizing ongoing U.S.-WHO collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST
WHO Aims for Pandemic Pact by 2025 Despite U.S. Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief expressed optimism on Tuesday that countries could conclude a pandemic agreement by May 2025, even amidst uncertainties about the U.S. support under President-elect Donald Trump.

WHO's 194 member countries have been engaged in two years of negotiations to enhance collaboration before and during pandemics, prompted by the shortcomings exposed during the COVID-19 crisis. An earlier attempt to finalize the agreement fell through this year, and diplomats suggest a deal may be less likely with Trump in office, as right-wing critics claim it could compromise sovereignty.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, remained hopeful about future collaboration with the U.S., highlighting the historically strong partnership between WHO and the United States. Ghebreyesus also reported on health challenges in Syria and Democratic Republic of Congo, stressing WHO efforts to address them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024