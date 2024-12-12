Left Menu

Lula's Health Undergoes Critical Procedure Amid Presidency

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled for a brain procedure following surgery to address internal bleeding from an October fall. The 79-year-old leader remains in intensive care but is reportedly recovering well. His condition has raised concerns due to his current presidency tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 03:22 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to undergo a critical brain procedure this Thursday morning, as confirmed by hospital authorities in a medical update, highlighting his satisfactory recovery progress.

The leader underwent an initial two-hour surgery on Tuesday to alleviate bleeding between the brain and meningeal membrane, triggered by a fall last month. On Wednesday, his personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, stated that the upcoming endovascular procedure aims to mitigate the risk of future complications.

Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital reported that the 79-year-old president remains in intensive care but experienced no complications as he completed physiotherapy and received family visits. Despite lingering health concerns, Lula's clear communication and activity following the surgery reflect a stable recovery.

