Delhi Anganwadis Introduce Nutrition-Loaded Winter Treats

This winter, Delhi's anganwadis will feature a revamped food menu under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme. The new menu includes nutritious options like ragi ladoos and peanut chaat, focusing on nutrient-rich millets to enhance children's diets and support pregnant and lactating women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Children in Delhi's anganwadis are set to enjoy healthier meals this winter as the Women and Child Development Department unveils a new menu featuring ragi ladoos and peanut chaat. This changeis part of the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, aimed at enhancing nutritional intake during colder months.

The department has introduced six new millet-based items, such as peanut poha and flattened rice snacks, which are now essential components of the meals served. These superfoods, rich in fiber and protein, aim to improve the dietary quality for beneficiaries of all age groups, including pregnant and lactating women.

An official stated that around Rs 180 crore has been allocated for the scheme. Regular inspections ensure quality control across 25 kitchens in Delhi, providing meals that vary seasonally to optimize nutritional benefits. Targeting diverse age groups, the initiative addresses malnutrition among vulnerable populations, making substantial strides in public health nutrition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

