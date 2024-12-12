Boeing's Cautious Recovery: 737 MAX Production Resumes Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Boeing has taken a slow and measured approach to restarting its 737 MAX production following a disruptive strike across its U.S. factories. The company prioritizes safety and thorough inspections, but the ripple effects on the supply chain have left smaller suppliers wary and hesitant to rehire staff.

Inside Boeing's Seattle-based MAX factory, workers are meticulously examining aircraft for any potential oversights from the seven-week halt. This deliberate pace aims to align with heightened regulatory scrutiny, especially after previous safety lapses. Although production has resumed, no new 737 MAX planes have been completed yet.

Suppliers remain cautious, some delaying re-staffing plans due to uncertainty in Boeing's production rates. Despite ambitions to achieve a monthly target of 38 jets, Boeing's journey to stability is hampered by lingering supply chain issues. Financially strained suppliers await a more definitive path to recovery.

