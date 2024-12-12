Left Menu

Foundation Laid for India's First Pediatric Cancer Hospital in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated the construction of the Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital, a pioneering pediatric cancer facility in Patna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:14 IST
Foundation Laid for India's First Pediatric Cancer Hospital in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a groundbreaking pediatric cancer hospital in the state capital, Patna.

Named Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital and spearheaded by the Mahavir Cancer Institute, this facility in Phulwarisharif will be India's first to exclusively treat children battling cancer. The hospital, set to rise to six stories and house 100 beds, is committed to providing free treatment for patients up to 18 years old.

The event was marked by the presence of key figures, including Minister Ashok Choudhary and Acharya Kunal Kishore from the Mahavir Mandir Trust. The Trust is already renowned for its operation of the Mahavir Cancer Sansthan & Research Centre and the beloved Mahavir Mandir in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

