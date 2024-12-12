Foundation Laid for India's First Pediatric Cancer Hospital in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar initiated the construction of the Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital, a pioneering pediatric cancer facility in Patna. The six-storey, 100-bed hospital, funded by the Mahavir Cancer Institute, will offer free treatment to cancer-stricken children under 18, marking a significant milestone in healthcare advancement.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a groundbreaking pediatric cancer hospital in the state capital, Patna.
Named Mahavir Bal Cancer Hospital and spearheaded by the Mahavir Cancer Institute, this facility in Phulwarisharif will be India's first to exclusively treat children battling cancer. The hospital, set to rise to six stories and house 100 beds, is committed to providing free treatment for patients up to 18 years old.
The event was marked by the presence of key figures, including Minister Ashok Choudhary and Acharya Kunal Kishore from the Mahavir Mandir Trust. The Trust is already renowned for its operation of the Mahavir Cancer Sansthan & Research Centre and the beloved Mahavir Mandir in the city.
