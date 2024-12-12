Left Menu

Lula's Triumphant Recovery: Successful Surgeries Bring Hope for Swift Return

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent two surgeries to address bleeding in his skull due to a fall. A recent preventive operation reduced future bleeding risks. Doctors report that Lula is stable and expected to resume work next week.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:55 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone a second surgical procedure, following an emergency operation earlier this week to alleviate bleeding in his skull. According to his medical team, this latest operation was a success.

Lula's personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, confirmed that the president, 79, is awake and communicating. Lula will remain in intensive care at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital and could be discharged early next week to resume his duties.

The surgeries were necessary following a fall at the president's home in late October. The second procedure aimed to minimize future bleeding risks with a middle meningeal artery embolization. Neurologist Rogerio Tuma highlighted the preventive aspect of this operation, significantly reducing the potential for future complications.

