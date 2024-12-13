Left Menu

Tragic Fire Strikes Jordanian Care Centre: Casualties and Injuries

A devastating fire erupted at a private elderly care center in Jordan, claiming six lives and critically injuring five others. The blaze, which occurred in the White Family Association center, affected 111 residents. Authorities swiftly evacuated the facility, with injured individuals receiving hospital care.

A tragic fire erupted before dawn on Friday at a private elderly care center in Jordan, resulting in the deaths of six residents and critical injuries to five others, as confirmed by Jordanian Social Development Minister, Wafa Bani Mustafa. The state news agency, Petra, released details about the incident.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the White Family Association's elderly care facility, which is home to 111 residents. In addition to the fatalities and critical injuries, 55 residents sustained moderate injuries. All remaining residents were swiftly evacuated to alternative facilities, while the injured were transported to government hospitals for urgent medical treatment, according to Bani Mustafa.

In response to the incident, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan assured that the government would provide comprehensive medical care to all those injured in the fire.

