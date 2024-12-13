Nestle Baby Products Align with Global Sugar Standards
Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured Lok Sabha that added sugar in Nestle baby products complies with Indian and global standards as per the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. Inspections confirmed adherence to Codex Alimentarius Commission's international benchmarks.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that the level of added sugar per serving in Nestle's baby products complies with the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.
The regulations, which set the standards for various categories of infant food and formulae, align with global benchmarks like those established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. These take into account WHO recommendations for setting international food standards.
Following a media report and a Swiss NGO's findings, FSSAI initiated inspections on April 29 and 30 at the manufacturing sites of the infant food product. The scrutiny revealed that the added sugar levels were indeed within the permissible limits under the 2020 regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
eThekwini Municipality Launches Campaign to Ensure Food Safety in Informal Shops
Telangana Government Tightens Food Safety in Schools Amid Poisoning Scandals
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
KZN Premier Announces Measures to Address Food Safety Challenges
Revolutionizing India's Railway Act: A Transformative Bill in the Lok Sabha