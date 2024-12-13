Left Menu

Nestle Baby Products Align with Global Sugar Standards

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured Lok Sabha that added sugar in Nestle baby products complies with Indian and global standards as per the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. Inspections confirmed adherence to Codex Alimentarius Commission's international benchmarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that the level of added sugar per serving in Nestle's baby products complies with the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020.

The regulations, which set the standards for various categories of infant food and formulae, align with global benchmarks like those established by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. These take into account WHO recommendations for setting international food standards.

Following a media report and a Swiss NGO's findings, FSSAI initiated inspections on April 29 and 30 at the manufacturing sites of the infant food product. The scrutiny revealed that the added sugar levels were indeed within the permissible limits under the 2020 regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

