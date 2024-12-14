Left Menu

Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is set to expand its presence in Gujarat, investing Rs 200 crore to develop 25 new facilities. This expansion plan includes job creation, new partnerships, and a state-of-the-art center in Ahmedabad, aiming to enhance eye care services across the region.

Updated: 14-12-2024 17:20 IST
Maxivision's Vision: Expanding Eye Care Across Gujarat
Maxivision Super Specialty Eye Hospitals is making bold moves to broaden its reach in Gujarat by setting aside Rs 200 crore for expansion.

Currently operating six hospitals in the state since its 2023 entry, the eye care provider plans to establish 25 new facilities, generating over 300 jobs.

A state-of-the-art specialty center, set to be built in Ahmedabad, and partnerships with prominent local practitioners underscore the company's commitment to advancing eye care in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

