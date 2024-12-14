Hospital Scandal: Multiple Arrests in Gujarat Over Botched Angioplasty Deaths

Nine individuals, including top personnel from Khyati Multispeciality Hospital, have been arrested following the deaths of two patients after faulty angioplasty operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The case has drawn serious attention as it revolves around the misuse of a significant government healthcare initiative.

The hospital reportedly organized free check-up camps to mislead beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana into undergoing unnecessary procedures under the guise of emergency cases. This allowed the hospital to claim substantial funding under the healthcare scheme, prompting multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrests.

Among those apprehended are cardiologist Dr. Prashant Vazirani, CEO Rahul Jain, and director Rajshree Kothari, who was detained while attempting to flee the state. The ongoing probe also lists hospital chairman Kartik Patel as an accused, currently evading capture. The case involves charges of culpable homicide, forgery, and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)