Hospital Scandal: Multiple Arrests in Gujarat Over Botched Angioplasty Deaths

Nine arrests have been made in Gujarat following the deaths of two patients due to improper angioplasty procedures at a private hospital. The hospital allegedly misled patients to undergo unnecessary surgeries to claim funds from a government scheme. The alleged misconduct has prompted multiple arrests and ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals, including top personnel from Khyati Multispeciality Hospital, have been arrested following the deaths of two patients after faulty angioplasty operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The case has drawn serious attention as it revolves around the misuse of a significant government healthcare initiative.

The hospital reportedly organized free check-up camps to mislead beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana into undergoing unnecessary procedures under the guise of emergency cases. This allowed the hospital to claim substantial funding under the healthcare scheme, prompting multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrests.

Among those apprehended are cardiologist Dr. Prashant Vazirani, CEO Rahul Jain, and director Rajshree Kothari, who was detained while attempting to flee the state. The ongoing probe also lists hospital chairman Kartik Patel as an accused, currently evading capture. The case involves charges of culpable homicide, forgery, and conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

