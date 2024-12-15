Polio Resurgence Alert: Wastewater Surveillance as a Critical Defense

In a stark reminder of the constant battle against infectious diseases, recent wastewater surveillance has identified traces of poliovirus in Germany, Spain, and Poland. This alarming discovery comes despite Europe being declared polio-free in 2002.

Polio, a highly contagious disease caused by the poliovirus, attacks the nervous system and can result in paralysis. The detection of the virus in these countries highlights potential gaps in vaccination coverage, emphasized by the poliovirus outbreaks in Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Israel in recent years.

The global push for comprehensive vaccination remains critical. Strengthening immunization efforts is essential as the battle against polio continues in the face of ongoing humanitarian challenges. Wastewater-based surveillance is proving invaluable for early detection and public health preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)