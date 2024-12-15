India's First Diabetes Biobank: A Revolution in Medical Research

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) have collaborated to establish the country's first diabetes biobank in Chennai. The facility aims at advancing scientific research by storing and distributing biological samples.

This biobank gathers samples from two major studies - the ICMR-INDIAB study and a youth-onset diabetes registry. It facilitates advanced research into the causes and variations of diabetes, particularly the prevalent types in India.

Experts suggest the biobank could help identify novel biomarkers for early diagnosis and inform personalized treatment strategies. It's a landmark step in India's efforts to combat the diabetes epidemic through enhanced understanding and management strategies.

