Lifestyle As Medicine: Your Guide to Optimal Health

The newly released book, 'Lifestyle As Medicine: The Science of Healthy Living', explores the significant impact of lifestyle choices on health. It provides practical advice and evidence-based strategies to guide health-conscious individuals towards optimal well-being. Edited by a distinguished team of health experts, the book delves into various topics, from nutrition to mental health.

Among the contributors are renowned figures like Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Devi Shetty, and Dr Pratima Murthy. Each chapter offers insights into lifestyle medicine, addressing chronic disease prevention, treatment, and management. Additionally, the book examines the intersection of personal choices and environmental sustainability, promoting health on both individual and planetary levels.

Beyond confronting prevalent health myths, the publication emphasizes informed decision-making. It highlights nutritional truths like the value of nutrient-dense foods over low-calorie options and debunks misconceptions about fat-free and sugar-free products. The book, available for free download, donates royalties from physical sales to programs at Christian Medical College and Hospital and the Association of Health Care Providers, reinforcing its commitment to health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)