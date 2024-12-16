Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Healthcare Catalyst

Weight-loss drugs are redefining the landscape of U.S. healthcare as they gain traction among patients with obesity-related conditions. Patients have reported increased access to healthcare services they would not qualify for without weight loss, according to health records and expert analyses.

Data firm Truveta discovered that the initial prescription of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs between 2020 and 2024 resulted in slight increases in diagnoses of sleep apnea, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes within just 15 days. This suggests a notable shift in healthcare consumption as these drugs enable conditions to be identified earlier.

Experts, including Andrew Friedson of the Milken Institute, note that while the healthcare impact remains uncertain, early detection could potentially curb future costs. The trend is also influencing business; ResMed reported notable revenue growth attributed to the surge in the use of GLP-1 drugs, which are also facilitating surgeries by helping patients meet eligibility criteria.

