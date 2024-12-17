Left Menu

Protestors Demand Hospitals Halt Treatment for Bangladeshis

A group called 'Salute Tiranga' protested outside a Kolkata hospital, demanding that Indian hospitals stop treating Bangladeshi patients unless Bangladesh apologizes for alleged disrespect to India's national flag. The group cited incidents of flag disrespect and persecution of minority Hindus as reasons for their demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the organization 'Salute Tiranga' held a demonstration outside a Kolkata hospital, expressing anger over alleged disrespect toward India's national flag in Bangladesh.

The group demanded that Indian hospitals cease treating Bangladeshi patients until an apology is extended for the perceived offenses.

Allegations include disrespect to the Tricolour and persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, spurring protestors to consider visiting additional hospitals to spread their message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

