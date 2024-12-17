Protestors Demand Hospitals Halt Treatment for Bangladeshis

Members of the organization 'Salute Tiranga' held a demonstration outside a Kolkata hospital, expressing anger over alleged disrespect toward India's national flag in Bangladesh.

The group demanded that Indian hospitals cease treating Bangladeshi patients until an apology is extended for the perceived offenses.

Allegations include disrespect to the Tricolour and persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, spurring protestors to consider visiting additional hospitals to spread their message.

(With inputs from agencies.)