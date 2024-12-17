Protestors Demand Hospitals Halt Treatment for Bangladeshis
A group called 'Salute Tiranga' protested outside a Kolkata hospital, demanding that Indian hospitals stop treating Bangladeshi patients unless Bangladesh apologizes for alleged disrespect to India's national flag. The group cited incidents of flag disrespect and persecution of minority Hindus as reasons for their demand.
Members of the organization 'Salute Tiranga' held a demonstration outside a Kolkata hospital, expressing anger over alleged disrespect toward India's national flag in Bangladesh.
The group demanded that Indian hospitals cease treating Bangladeshi patients until an apology is extended for the perceived offenses.
Allegations include disrespect to the Tricolour and persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, spurring protestors to consider visiting additional hospitals to spread their message.
