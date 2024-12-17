Unmasking the Mystery: Severe Malaria Outbreak in DRC
The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry confirmed a previously unidentified disease as a severe form of malaria in the Panzi health zone. It caused 143 deaths in Kwango province last November. 592 cases have been reported since October, with a 6.2% fatality rate.
The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has identified a mysterious disease in the Panzi health zone as a severe form of malaria. This revelation comes after weeks of uncertainty following a significant number of deaths.
Local authorities had reported 143 fatalities in Kwango province last November, initially blaming an unidentified ailment. However, a statement from the health ministry reveals the cause as a severe respiratory form of malaria, exacerbated by malnutrition.
According to the ministry, 592 cases have been documented since October, with a concerning fatality rate of 6.2% pointing to an urgent need for intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
