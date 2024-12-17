Left Menu

Unmasking the Mystery: Severe Malaria Outbreak in DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry confirmed a previously unidentified disease as a severe form of malaria in the Panzi health zone. It caused 143 deaths in Kwango province last November. 592 cases have been reported since October, with a 6.2% fatality rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:43 IST
Unmasking the Mystery: Severe Malaria Outbreak in DRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has identified a mysterious disease in the Panzi health zone as a severe form of malaria. This revelation comes after weeks of uncertainty following a significant number of deaths.

Local authorities had reported 143 fatalities in Kwango province last November, initially blaming an unidentified ailment. However, a statement from the health ministry reveals the cause as a severe respiratory form of malaria, exacerbated by malnutrition.

According to the ministry, 592 cases have been documented since October, with a concerning fatality rate of 6.2% pointing to an urgent need for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024