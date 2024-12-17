Unmasking the Mystery: Severe Malaria Outbreak in DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has identified a mysterious disease in the Panzi health zone as a severe form of malaria. This revelation comes after weeks of uncertainty following a significant number of deaths.

Local authorities had reported 143 fatalities in Kwango province last November, initially blaming an unidentified ailment. However, a statement from the health ministry reveals the cause as a severe respiratory form of malaria, exacerbated by malnutrition.

According to the ministry, 592 cases have been documented since October, with a concerning fatality rate of 6.2% pointing to an urgent need for intervention.

