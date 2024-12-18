Tragedy Strikes: Young Lives Lost in Septic Tank Accident

Tragedy struck Keval village as two young children, Ankit (5) and Saurabh (6), tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident. On Tuesday evening, while playing, the children accidentally fell into an open septic tank with a broken lid.

In a desperate effort to save them, family members rushed the children to the Dudhi Community Health Center. However, despite their best efforts, doctors declared the children dead upon arrival.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi, has confirmed that an investigation is underway to uncover further details about this tragic incident, aiming to prevent similar accidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)