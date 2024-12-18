Left Menu

New Zealand Apologizes: Acknowledging Past Abuses at State Psychiatric Hospital

New Zealand will compensate children abused at Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital in the 1970s and provide a formal apology. An inquiry found 362 children underwent unmodified electroconvulsive therapy as a form of abuse. Survivors will receive a payment and access to support services from an NZ$22.68 million fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:35 IST
New Zealand Apologizes: Acknowledging Past Abuses at State Psychiatric Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's government has announced plans to compensate children abused during the 1970s at the state-run Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital. The announcement follows an inquiry revealing that 362 children endured unmodified electroconvulsive therapy and other inappropriate treatments as punishment or emotional control.

Erica Stanford, leading the government's response, emphasized that while nothing can fully redress the torture experienced, survivors would receive a one-time payment, an apology acknowledging the torture, and access to support services. The compensation will see eligible individuals receiving a payment of NZ$150,000 or more determined by an independent arbiter.

The government has allocated NZ$22.68 million for this compensation. Despite acknowledging survivor disappointment due to the amount, Stanford assured the decision is independent of any future redress for abuse in care. The broader inquiry highlighted systemic abuse affecting 200,000 individuals, particularly vulnerable groups, over nearly seven decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024