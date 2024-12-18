Tragic Blast Targets Polio Workers in Pakistan
A roadside blast targeting a vehicle carrying polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of three security personnel. The blast comes amid heightened tensions during a week-long national polio eradication campaign. No group has claimed responsibility, and security measures are being intensified.
In a tragic incident in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a roadside blast claimed the lives of three security personnel and injured two others. The attack targeted a vehicle transporting polio workers.
The incident occurred in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday. The ill-fated vehicle was enroute for polio duty when it was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). The victims, identified as Ashfaq, Mukhtiar Wali, and Muhammad Arif, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
This attack coincides with Pakistan's ongoing week-long polio eradication campaign, marked by heightened security following previous attacks on polio workers. No group has claimed responsibility. The campaign seeks to vaccinate over 44.7 million children across 143 districts amid concerns over the polio virus resurgence.
