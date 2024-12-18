Left Menu

Tragic Blast Targets Polio Workers in Pakistan

A roadside blast targeting a vehicle carrying polio workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of three security personnel. The blast comes amid heightened tensions during a week-long national polio eradication campaign. No group has claimed responsibility, and security measures are being intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:14 IST
Tragic Blast Targets Polio Workers in Pakistan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a roadside blast claimed the lives of three security personnel and injured two others. The attack targeted a vehicle transporting polio workers.

The incident occurred in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday. The ill-fated vehicle was enroute for polio duty when it was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED). The victims, identified as Ashfaq, Mukhtiar Wali, and Muhammad Arif, succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

This attack coincides with Pakistan's ongoing week-long polio eradication campaign, marked by heightened security following previous attacks on polio workers. No group has claimed responsibility. The campaign seeks to vaccinate over 44.7 million children across 143 districts amid concerns over the polio virus resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024