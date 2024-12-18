Left Menu

Debate Over Hospital Relocation at IIT Kharagpur Heats Up

IIT Kharagpur is facing protests over plans to relocate a campus hospital to a new site four kilometers away. After an uproar from a group of teachers, the decision has been suspended temporarily. Discussions involving the institute's governors and teachers' association are set for December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 16:25 IST
IIT Bombay Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

At IIT Kharagpur, controversy arises over a proposal to relocate hospital facilities from the campus to a new location four kilometers away. The decision, which triggered protests from a faction of faculty members, has been placed on hold.

The board of governors' chairman will deliberate the issue with the IIT Kharagpur Teachers' Association (IITTA) on December 20, according to a notice from Registrar Captain (Retd) Amit Jain. Teachers, students, and other stakeholders, including the pensioners association, are invited to express their views.

IITTA expressed satisfaction with the dialogue initiation, intending to formally convey their stance. However, some stakeholders argue that the decision was made without including input from the hospital's staff, despite claims it would enhance resource usage at both hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

