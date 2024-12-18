Left Menu

Monkeypox Cases Surge: Kerala Takes Emergency Measures

Kerala has reported two new cases of Monkeypox, both from men who recently returned from the UAE. The state's Health Minister, Veena George, confirmed the cases, urging people to monitor symptoms. Authorities have initiated contact tracing and enhanced awareness campaigns in response to the outbreak.

Kerala state health authorities are on high alert after two Monkeypox cases were confirmed by Health Minister Veena George. The patients, both men returning from the United Arab Emirates, are being treated at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

Officials have begun contact tracing and will release detailed movement histories of those infected. A meeting led by the Health Minister culminated in the decision to boost isolation facilities across the state.

The government has urged those arriving from abroad to report symptoms immediately and instructed vulnerable groups such as the elderly and pregnant women to exercise increased caution. Awareness campaigns, particularly at airports, have been intensified.

