E-Buses Revolutionize Transportation at Delhi AIIMS
BSES has donated 27 e-buses to Delhi AIIMS for a free shuttle service, enhancing mobility for patients, staff, and doctors across the campus. The initiative, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint, aligns with AIIMS's eco-friendly goals, promoting a sustainable healthcare environment.
BSES has made a significant contribution to Delhi AIIMS by donating 27 e-buses to operate a free shuttle service within the sprawling 213-acre campus. The move will enhance mobility for patients, their attendants, and hospital staff.
At a recent ceremony, 11 of these eco-friendly buses were flagged off by AIIMS director M Srinivas, along with BSES officials. The remaining buses are set to be deployed progressively, with a complete rollout expected by March 31, 2025, according to BSES's statement.
This initiative supports AIIMS and BSES's shared commitment to sustainability by reducing the hospital's carbon footprint. The e-buses will be allocated, with 20 serving patients and attendants and seven designated for doctors and staff, catering to the daily footfall of over 10,000 individuals at AIIMS.
