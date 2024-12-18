E-Buses Revolutionize Transportation at Delhi AIIMS

BSES has made a significant contribution to Delhi AIIMS by donating 27 e-buses to operate a free shuttle service within the sprawling 213-acre campus. The move will enhance mobility for patients, their attendants, and hospital staff.

At a recent ceremony, 11 of these eco-friendly buses were flagged off by AIIMS director M Srinivas, along with BSES officials. The remaining buses are set to be deployed progressively, with a complete rollout expected by March 31, 2025, according to BSES's statement.

This initiative supports AIIMS and BSES's shared commitment to sustainability by reducing the hospital's carbon footprint. The e-buses will be allocated, with 20 serving patients and attendants and seven designated for doctors and staff, catering to the daily footfall of over 10,000 individuals at AIIMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)