Left Menu

E-Buses Revolutionize Transportation at Delhi AIIMS

BSES has donated 27 e-buses to Delhi AIIMS for a free shuttle service, enhancing mobility for patients, staff, and doctors across the campus. The initiative, aimed at reducing the carbon footprint, aligns with AIIMS's eco-friendly goals, promoting a sustainable healthcare environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:57 IST
E-Buses Revolutionize Transportation at Delhi AIIMS
  • Country:
  • India

BSES has made a significant contribution to Delhi AIIMS by donating 27 e-buses to operate a free shuttle service within the sprawling 213-acre campus. The move will enhance mobility for patients, their attendants, and hospital staff.

At a recent ceremony, 11 of these eco-friendly buses were flagged off by AIIMS director M Srinivas, along with BSES officials. The remaining buses are set to be deployed progressively, with a complete rollout expected by March 31, 2025, according to BSES's statement.

This initiative supports AIIMS and BSES's shared commitment to sustainability by reducing the hospital's carbon footprint. The e-buses will be allocated, with 20 serving patients and attendants and seven designated for doctors and staff, catering to the daily footfall of over 10,000 individuals at AIIMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024