Guinness Record in Siddha Medicine: Varmam Therapy Spotlight

The National Institute of Siddha set a Guinness World Record by offering Varmam therapy to 567 people simultaneously. This event demonstrated the growing recognition of Siddha medicine's traditional healing methods. Union Minister and Ayush officials highlighted the effectiveness of Varmam in treating various health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Siddha achieved a remarkable feat by securing a Guinness World Record for the simultaneous application of Varmam therapy to 567 individuals. This milestone event at the NIS campus in Tambaram, Chennai, underscores the increasing recognition of Siddha medicine's non-invasive and drug-free therapeutic practices.

Varmam therapy, a distinguished element of the Siddha medicinal system, is celebrated for its ability to address a variety of health ailments, particularly musculoskeletal pain, injuries, and neurological disorders. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav lauded the efforts, and the Ayush ministry highlighted the longstanding reverence for this traditional healing approach.

Ministerial and NIS officials expressed that such events are crucial not only for setting records but for educating the public and raising awareness about the scientific value of Siddha practices. The event is a testament to Siddha medicine's growing attention and its potential to impact both national and international healthcare sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

