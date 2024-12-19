Left Menu

Market Movers: Fed's Surprising Rate Forecast Impacts Wall Street

Wall Street's indices opened higher following unexpected Fed projections for fewer rate cuts and higher inflation for 2025. The Fed's hawkish stance caused sharp declines, with expectations adjusted to only one rate reduction by mid-2025. Stocks rallied slightly premarket amidst mixed corporate earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:37 IST
Market Movers: Fed's Surprising Rate Forecast Impacts Wall Street

Wall Street's primary indices geared for a positive open on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's projections diverged from market expectations. The Fed announced fewer-than-anticipated interest rate cuts and an increase in inflation forecasts for 2025, catching some investors off guard and leading to notable declines in U.S. stocks.

While traders had expected three rate cuts by next year, recent assessments suggest only one quarter-point reduction is likely by mid-2025. This unexpected hawkish position led to a significant drop in the benchmark S&P 500 and pushed the Dow into its longest losing streak since 1974.

In premarket action, stocks regained some footing. Tech giants Tesla and Nvidia saw over 2% gains, though companies like Micron suffered from poor earnings forecasts. These mixed signals underscore a complex market navigating Federal Reserve policies and shifting economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024