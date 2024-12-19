Delhi's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Rising Toll and Surging Cases
Delhi faces a worsening dengue crisis with the death toll rising to eight and over 6,000 reported cases this year. Alongside dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases have also surged, marking a worrying health trend in the city. South Delhi reports the highest dengue cases.
Delhi's dengue crisis has intensified as the city reported three more deaths last week, bringing the total fatalities this year to eight, according to official data.
With 6,163 dengue cases recorded by December 14, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) highlights South Delhi as the area most impacted, with 768 cases.
In addition, the city faces a rise in malaria and chikungunya cases, with 779 and 250 cases respectively, representing the highest figures in five years for these diseases.
