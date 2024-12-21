Left Menu

Security Concerns Arise Amid Polio Vaccination in Pakistan

A polio vaccination drive in Karachi, Pakistan was disrupted by a violent attack, highlighting ongoing security and misinformation challenges. Six people were arrested after a mob assaulted health workers and police. Pakistan, one of two countries where polio is still endemic, reported 64 cases this year, emphasizing vaccine security and misinformation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 00:07 IST
  • Pakistan

During a crucial polio vaccination effort in Karachi, Pakistan, a mob attacked health workers and their police escort, spotlighting the persistent hazards faced by those combating polio in the country. Police arrested six suspects, including four women, involved in the violent incident in Korangi, a settlement chiefly occupied by families from Pakistan's northern tribal areas.

After the initial assault, further attackers, armed with shovels and batons, arrived, escalating violence against the health and police personnel. The attack is part of a worrying trend of harassment targeting polio workers in Pakistan, one of only two countries where the disease remains widespread.

This recent attack follows an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed three security personnel escorting a polio team, and a week-long eradication campaign initiated amid stringent security measures aimed at reaching 10.6 million children. The challenges faced by these health workers are compounded by widespread misinformation and hesitancy surrounding the vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

