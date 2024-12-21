Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Fatal Car-Ramming Incident

A car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has resulted in four deaths and 41 serious injuries, according to a report by the Bild newspaper. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, left 86 people hospitalized with serious injuries and 78 with minor injuries.

Updated: 21-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:08 IST
A car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has raised the death toll to four, while 41 others have sustained grave injuries, as reported by the Bild newspaper on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening, leading to 86 people requiring hospital treatment for severe injuries, with an additional 78 suffering minor injuries.

Local police have not yet commented on the casualties, but initial reports confirmed at least two fatalities earlier. Authorities had warned that the number could rise. The tragic event has cast a shadow over the holiday season in the central city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

