Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market: Fatal Car-Ramming Incident

A car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has raised the death toll to four, while 41 others have sustained grave injuries, as reported by the Bild newspaper on Saturday.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening, leading to 86 people requiring hospital treatment for severe injuries, with an additional 78 suffering minor injuries.

Local police have not yet commented on the casualties, but initial reports confirmed at least two fatalities earlier. Authorities had warned that the number could rise. The tragic event has cast a shadow over the holiday season in the central city.

(With inputs from agencies.)