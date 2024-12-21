CAG Flags Alarming Shortage and Infrastructure Issues in Maharashtra's Healthcare

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has raised substantial concerns regarding the dire state of Maharashtra's healthcare infrastructure and staffing. Their audit report underscores critical shortages in manpower and significant delays in infrastructure projects across the state.

The audit, tabled in the legislative assembly, reports a systemic deficit in medical personnel, with 22-42% shortages in various cadres, including doctors and paramedical staff. The infrastructure woes include uncompleted healthcare projects and issues in service quality, compelling the CAG to urge immediate corrective measures.

The report also notes poor implementation of safety and quality control protocols, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive plan to address these challenges and meet the Indian Public Health Standards. The state is urged to fill existing vacancies and augment healthcare services efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)