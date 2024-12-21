Smartphones and Health: A Growing Concern in Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spotlighted the health challenges posed by the widespread use of smartphones, highlighting the need for public awareness campaigns. Speaking at King George's Medical University's 120th Foundation Day event, he stressed the urgency of expanding organ donation and transplantation programs.

Adityanath underscored the importance of raising societal consciousness regarding organ donation. He argued that if a brain-dead individual can save lives through organ donation, there should be no hesitation. He urged KGMU to spearhead awareness initiatives via camps, events, and educational materials.

During the event, the Chief Minister awarded 67 outstanding students with medals and certificates. He reassured that financial resources are not a constraint for medical treatment while lamenting that funds for the Centre of Excellence remain unused. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Adityanath unveiled government-approved funds totaling over Rs 793 crore for facility upgrades, including state-of-the-art equipment and new department buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)