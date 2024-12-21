Left Menu

Smartphones and Health: A Growing Concern in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights health issues linked to excessive smartphone use. He emphasizes the need for increased awareness, organ donation expansion, and improved medical infrastructure at King George's Medical University, underscoring the availability of funds to enhance treatments and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:20 IST
Smartphones and Health: A Growing Concern in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spotlighted the health challenges posed by the widespread use of smartphones, highlighting the need for public awareness campaigns. Speaking at King George's Medical University's 120th Foundation Day event, he stressed the urgency of expanding organ donation and transplantation programs.

Adityanath underscored the importance of raising societal consciousness regarding organ donation. He argued that if a brain-dead individual can save lives through organ donation, there should be no hesitation. He urged KGMU to spearhead awareness initiatives via camps, events, and educational materials.

During the event, the Chief Minister awarded 67 outstanding students with medals and certificates. He reassured that financial resources are not a constraint for medical treatment while lamenting that funds for the Centre of Excellence remain unused. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Adityanath unveiled government-approved funds totaling over Rs 793 crore for facility upgrades, including state-of-the-art equipment and new department buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024