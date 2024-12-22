Goa Forges Ahead in the Battle Against Tuberculosis with Enhanced Technology

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane declared that the state is fully equipped to tackle tuberculosis, having already screened over 15,800 individuals as part of a nationwide campaign to eradicate the disease. The 'TB Mukt Bharat' initiative, launched on December 7, will conclude on March 17, 2025.

The campaign employs advanced tools, including hand-held X-ray machines and AI-driven technology, to ensure precise and early TB diagnosis. A significant effort is put into screening vulnerable populations, with 7,526 referred for X-rays and 951 for NAAT testing to detect drug resistance. Vishwajit Rane emphasized the critical need for early intervention with the identification of 50 new TB cases during the campaign.

The initiative extends its reach through public-private partnerships and youth engagement to raise awareness. Rane highlighted the importance of collaboration with organizations like CII and FICCI. Weekly monitoring and targeting at-risk areas form a core part of the strategy, as Goa remains committed to the national vision of a TB-free nation.

