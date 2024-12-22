Pharma Giants Face Setbacks and Breakthroughs in Health Trials
Recent developments in health news include GSK's mixed results in cancer treatment trials, Novo Nordisk's market plunge following disappointing obesity drug data, and the approval of Vertex Pharma's cystic fibrosis treatment. Additionally, Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug gains FDA approval for sleep apnea, amidst growing competition from licensed drug copies.
In the world of health news, some significant breakthroughs and setbacks have emerged. GSK announced partial success in its late-stage ovarian cancer trials, where their drug Jemperli showed improved outcomes when combined with standard therapies, although it didn't achieve statistical significance on secondary goals.
Novo Nordisk faced a substantial market value dip, losing up to $125 billion, following unsatisfactory results from their CagriSema obesity drug trials. This blow comes amid mounting pressure from cheaper, authorized copies of Novo's and Eli Lilly's medications.
Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals received a nod from the FDA for its triple combination cystic fibrosis treatment, marking a significant advancement. Furthermore, Eli Lilly's weight-loss medication Zepbound has become the first to be FDA-approved for sleep apnea, offering hope to adults struggling with obesity and the sleep disorder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
