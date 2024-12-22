Karnataka's Healthcare Revolution: New Heart Institute Inaugurated

Karnataka witnessed a leap in its healthcare infrastructure as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Kalaburagi. This 371-bed facility promises to offer high-standard medical services akin to those in Bengaluru and Mysuru, providing much-needed relief to the region's residents.

The launch marks the 10th anniversary of Article 371 J, which benefits Kalyana Karnataka through special funding and developmental status. The Chief Minister lauded the institute's exemplary standards, urging similar commitment in Kalaburagi.

In addition, Siddaramaiah announced plans to establish further healthcare units, emphasizing job creation and educational initiatives in Kalyana Karnataka, ensuring comprehensive regional upliftment.

