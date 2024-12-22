Left Menu

Tragedy in Sonbhadra: Quack's Illegal Practice Claims Young Life

A quack in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district was arrested for administering a fatal injection to an 8-year-old boy, leading to the child's death. The boy's grandmother had taken him for treatment of a minor injury. The accused lacked a medical degree and ran an unregistered clinic.

22-12-2024
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal medical practitioner has been arrested following the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh. Allegedly, a quack administered a lethal injection after the child sought treatment for a minor injury.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Pindari village, under Beejpur police station limits. According to officials, the boy, Abhishek, was taken to an unauthorized clinic by his grandmother. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, who managed the clinic without a valid medical degree or registration, gave the child an injection, resulting in his untimely death.

The police have registered a case against Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. The investigation underscores the perils of receiving medical treatment from unlicensed individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

