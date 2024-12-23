Trump's WHO Withdrawal: A Shift in Global Health Policy

The groundwork for the United States to exit the World Health Organization is being laid by members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team, according to health law expert Lawrence Gostin. The move, set for the first day of a potential second Trump term, aligns with the former president's harsh criticism of the WHO.

A professor at Georgetown University and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, Gostin stated that the plan could be executed on Day One. Although the Trump transition team remained silent, the Financial Times reported the discussions, citing experts like former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha.

Trump's decision could significantly alter U.S. global health policy and hinder international pandemic response efforts. Critics of the organization, including vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have been nominated to key health agency roles. WHO Director-General Tedros commented on the importance of allowing the U.S. transition process but expressed optimism about a future pandemic agreement.

