Japan Reiterated On Tuesday That Authorities Stood Ready To Respond To Currency Moves

On Tuesday, Japan reiterated its readiness to respond to currency fluctuations as the yen plunged to a record low not seen since 1986, heightening speculation of potential market intervention by Tokyo.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized preparedness for immediate action at a press conference, reiterating familiar government language. She mentioned decisive measures were possible and hinted at an online dialogue with U.S. officials reinforcing intervention considerations.

As Japan faces a wide yield gap with the U.S., which bolsters dollar strength, the government continues to develop an economic policy to weather foreign exchange volatility, while traders anticipate potential market moves based on upcoming U.S. economic data.