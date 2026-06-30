Quick-Thinking Driver Saves Children from School Van Fire in Rajasthan
A prompt response from a school van driver ensured the safe evacuation of 10 children when a vehicle caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The quick actions helped prevent injuries, though the van was later engulfed in flames. Investigations into both this incident and a previous Jaipur fire continue.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident early Tuesday morning, a school van carrying approximately 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. Thanks to the driver's quick reaction, all students were safely evacuated before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle, averting potential injuries.
The van belonged to a private playschool in Singhana. Authorities reported that the driver, upon noticing the fire, took immediate action by halting the vehicle and helping the children to safety. The swiftness of his response ensured that no children were harmed.
After the evacuation, the fire consumed the van, drawing a crowd of local residents to the scene. Firefighters managed to control the blaze, but the fire's cause remains unknown. This incident follows a major fire in Jaipur, where an illegal firecracker factory blaze resulted in fatalities and injuries.
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