UNICEF Urges Child-First AI Rules as Use Surges Worldwide

Artificial intelligence is becoming a regular part of children's lives, with new UNICEF analysis estimating that at least 20 million children across 10 countries have already used AI for learning, advice and everyday tasks. The organisation says children are embracing the technology much faster than adults, creating both new opportunities and growing concerns about their safety.

According to the findings, more than 2 million children, or one in every ten, said they turn to AI for advice about problems that worry them, while around 13 million use it to help with schoolwork and homework. UNICEF said the rapid rise in AI use shows how deeply the technology is becoming woven into childhood around the world.

Safety concerns grow as AI governance struggles to keep pace

UNICEF warned that regulations and protections have failed to keep up with the speed of AI adoption among young people. Children are increasingly exposed to AI systems, the way they are designed and the way their personal data is collected and used, yet they have little influence over those systems or the decisions shaping them.

The organisation said research into AI's long-term effects on children's cognitive development, emotional wellbeing and exposure to harmful content is still at an early stage. Many children are already worried about the risks. One-third of those surveyed expressed concern about AI being used to create scams or spread misinformation, while one in four feared that their images or videos could be manipulated into sexually explicit deepfakes.

UNICEF calls for stronger child protections

Ahead of the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance, UNICEF is urging governments, technology companies and international partners to place children's rights at the centre of AI regulation. The organisation wants greater investment in research on AI's impact on young people, stronger laws to combat AI-enabled child sexual exploitation, safer and more transparent AI systems, improved digital literacy for children and parents, and wider access to reliable digital infrastructure to reduce inequality.

UNICEF said the decisions made about artificial intelligence today will shape children's safety, privacy, wellbeing and access to opportunities for many years. It stressed that putting children's rights first is essential if AI is to become a tool that benefits young people without exposing them to unnecessary risks.