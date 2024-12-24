Sudan's Controversial Withdrawal from Global Hunger Monitoring
Sudan has withdrawn from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system, halting cooperation just before a critical report highlighting famine spread is released. This decision, which challenges international hunger relief efforts, has raised concerns among NGOs about worsening food crises amid ongoing conflicts.
Sudan has taken a controversial step by halting its participation in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitoring initiative. This move comes on the brink of a report expected to indicate a spread of famine to five additional regions in the country.
The Sudanese government cites reasons of national sovereignty, criticizing the IPC for publishing reports deemed unreliable. However, this decision has sparked alarm among humanitarian organizations worried about its potential impact on efforts to alleviate widespread hunger affecting millions of Sudanese citizens.
The suspension could significantly hinder data collection and analysis amid the ongoing civil conflict. The IPC, a critical component of international hunger monitoring, faces challenges not only in Sudan but also in other countries like Myanmar and Yemen where similar obstructions have occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
