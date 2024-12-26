Viral Video Misleads with False COVID-19 Fourth Wave Prediction
A viral video claiming a forecast of a COVID-19 fourth wave in January 2025 is misinformation. PTI Fact Check revealed the clip to be from 2022. Officials and experts confirmed no current alerts or spikes. The false video gained traction on social media, misleading viewers.
A video circulating on social media, purporting to forecast a fourth wave of COVID-19 in January 2025, has been debunked as misinformation. The clip, which gained traction due to its alarming content, was originally from 2022.
On December 17, a Facebook user shared the video with claims of a new COVID-19 threat in 2025, suggesting mass casualties in China. However, PTI Fact Check found no support for these assertions. A search of credible sources showed no indication of an approaching fourth wave.
A statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed just 11 active COVID-19 cases in India, with no mention of a fourth wave. Communications with the featured anchor and expert opinions further dismantled the false claims, ensuring public understanding that no crisis looms.
