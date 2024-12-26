Viral Video Misleads with False COVID-19 Fourth Wave Prediction

A video circulating on social media, purporting to forecast a fourth wave of COVID-19 in January 2025, has been debunked as misinformation. The clip, which gained traction due to its alarming content, was originally from 2022.

On December 17, a Facebook user shared the video with claims of a new COVID-19 threat in 2025, suggesting mass casualties in China. However, PTI Fact Check found no support for these assertions. A search of credible sources showed no indication of an approaching fourth wave.

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed just 11 active COVID-19 cases in India, with no mention of a fourth wave. Communications with the featured anchor and expert opinions further dismantled the false claims, ensuring public understanding that no crisis looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)