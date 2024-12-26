Left Menu

Putin Addresses Russian Missile Capabilities Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the potential use of the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, emphasizing Russia's strategic capability to deploy more powerful intermediate-range weapons if necessary but indicating no immediate need to do so.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Russia's intention to bring the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to a conclusion, according to reports from Russian news agencies on Thursday.

He mentioned the possibility of utilizing the country's new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, named Oreshnik. Despite this, Putin assured there is currently no rush to deploy such weapons.

Putin further stated that while Russia does not rule out the use of these missiles in the near future, the situation would dictate when and if such measures would be taken, indicating that more powerful intermediate-range weapons might be employed if deemed necessary.

